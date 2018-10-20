The Coalition of Accredited National Observers, for the October 10 Local Government Elections in Plateau State, said the re-run elections in Langtang South and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state was without violence, vote-buying and any form of electoral manipulation.

Spokesman of the coalition, Comrade Ali Abacha, disclosed this, on Saturday, while addressing journalists on the outcome of Thursday re-run elections in Langtang North and Mangu Local Government Areas were the elections was inconclusive.

He observed that the PDP had boycotted the re-run elections held on 28 October 2018 in two polling units; Fumunan in Kerang and Kantoma in Mangu Halle, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

“When Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) announced results in 13 Local Government Areas where election took place on the 10 October, 2018, the results were declared inconclusive in Mangu and Langtang North due to abnormalities and irregularities.

“After due consultations and according to the electoral guidelines, the result of Langtang North were consolidated and the winner announced.

“The election for Mangu was scheduled and conducted on 18 October, 2018 in Fumunan in Kerang and Kantoma in Mangu Halle.

“We observed that the elections were peaceful, devoid of violence, vote buying and any electoral abnormalities.

“We commend PLASIEC for providing a level playing ground for all political parties during the by-election.

“We also commend the security agencies and the media for giving their best while the elections lasted.”

Comrade Abacha applauded Plateau citizens for conducting themselves during the polls and urged aggrieved parties to challenge the outcome in the election tribunal which has been set up.

Meanwhile, the chairmanship candidate of Mangu Local Government Area, Hon. Ayuba Burki Gufwan, a disabled person, has rejected the result and directed PLASIEC to declare him winner of the election in the interest of peace and Justice.

Hon. Gufwan, who was aggrieved with PLASIEC declaration, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for discrimination against people with disability and demanded for apology from the state chapter of the party for negative comments against his person when his name was mentioned for the running mate of the Governorship candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Useni.

“I Chief Ayuba Burki Gufwan intends to suspend my membership of the PDP. My decision is based on unsavory, discriminatory and divisive comments on my person by ranking members of our party, the State leadership and campaign directorate of our Gubernatorial candidate during the selection process of the running mate to Distinguished Sen. Jeremiah Useni suggesting that person’s living with physical disabilities do not possess the capacity to be elected or appointed to hold public office.

“Twice, I have aspired for elective positions on the platform of our party. On both occasions, I received tremendous and overwhelming support because the people believe I am a credible alternative and have the capacity to bring about good governance.

“If the electorates could look beyond my disability, then the action of our party is unfortunate and offensive not just to myself but to persons living with disabilities the world over.

“Are we saying that people living with disabilities cannot and should not be supported to aspire for elective positions if they possess the mental capacity for such?

“My voluntary withdrawal from the PDP is not for the purpose of defecting to any party, rather it is a protest against any form of discrimination of people especially those living with disabilities and is conditional that our party leadership should issue an apology and take steps to avoid such scenario in the future.”