



The Northern Elders Forum, known as Kungiyar Dattawan Arewa Initiative (KDAI), has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his “resounding victory” in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

The group described the spread of his votes as a vote of confidence in his ability to deliver on promises made to the electorate.

The KDAI stated this in a joint statement by its Convener, Gen. Paul Tarfa, and the Deputy Convener, Mr Sani Daura, on Friday in Abuja.

The association said that the election, which was generally adjudged to be free, fair and peaceful, marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey which started in 1999.

“Its outcome in terms of majority votes and national spread is the first of its kind in the political history of Nigeria.

“The national spread across the regions, parties, religion and tribe is far in excess of the mandatory constitutional requirement of the two-third of the votes cast in all states and the FCT.

“This is a clear vote confidence in Mr President and his ability to deliver on promises made to the electorate, be it the economy, unflinching fight against graft and security, among others.”

It acknowledged with satisfaction, the African Union and Global community’s recognition of Buhari’s tireless efforts towards making Nigeria politically stable, socially harmonious, and economically developed nation, thereby earning the nation the much-needed respect in the comity of nations.