



Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, saying he will go down history as the second person to be re-elected since the return to civilian rule 20 years ago.

NLC, in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday, however, urged other candidates who participated in the election to accept the outcome and adhere to the peace accord they had signed before the election.

He said the campaign though bitterly fought and the election itself keenly contested, the President-elect and those aggrieved by the outcome should put the interest of the nation first before other considerations.

“We reiterate that no candidate’s victory or loss is worth the life or property of anyone. Mr. President won in 2015 on his campaign promise to fight corruption, restore security and grow the economy. From his re-election, this may have bonded well with the greater majority of the people who voted for him.

“Nonetheless, his re-election avails him a great opportunity to reflect on and re-assess this vision, strategy and implementation, as well as enable him to complete pending projects and initiate new ones where feasible.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress on its part, will work with the social partners, government and organised private sector to ensure Nigerians, especially workers, get dividends of democracy as at when due. Worker-pensioner-issues, especially salaries, pensions and welfare will continue to dominate our engagement with government,”Labour stated.

The apex Labour centre also commended the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising the elections irrespective of the initial glitches.

Wabba urged the institution to speedily correct the lapses identified so far in order to conduct more credible elections in future.

He said: “Finally, our most profound commendation goes to millions of Nigerians who defied all odds to perform their civic duty. Similarly, our deep condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives. We demand that the culprits be brought to book in accordance with our laws”.