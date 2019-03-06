



Fourteen suspects allegedly involved in criminal activities like violence and sundry offences were on Tuesday March 5 handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

Brig. General Adeola Kalajaiye, the Garrison Commander, 6 Division Garrison handed the suspects to ACP Victor Onyeugo of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, of the Rivers State Police Command at Barracks of the 6 Division of Nigerian Army.

The suspects were arrested at the different locations like Iwofe in Obio-Akpor local government, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru local government area.

The Deputy Army Public Relations Officer, Aminu Illyasu, later explained to our Correspondent what the Army has been doing is to assist the Police in tracking down suspected criminals in order to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He said the suspects are handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

In the last one week, military has handed over about 94 suspects involved in various forms of thuggery arrested at different occasions during the last presidential and National Assembly elections to the police for further investigation and prosecution.