



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his well-deserved victory, following his declaration as winner of the 2019 Presidential Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Public Relations Officer of the students’ body, Mr. Bestman Okereafor, gave the congratulatory message in a statement in Enugu.

“The leadership of the apex students governing body, NANS, heartily congratulates President Buhari over his well-deserved victory following his declaration as winner of the 2019 Presidential Election by the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“This movement to victory had been made possible through the large turnout of Nigerian students and youths who are obviously the major determinants of the 2019 Election,’’ Okereafor said.

He, however, said that NANS was calling on other contestants and political parties, especially the candidate of the major opposition party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to be honourable in conceding defeat.

“Atiiku and other contestants should congratulate the President-Elect in the spirit of true sportsmanship and in the best interest of our democracy,’’ he noted.

According to him, NANS was not unaware of some few itches in some parts of the country before, during and after the elections ranging from violence, killing of ad-hoc staff, burning of INEC offices, malfunctioning card reader among others.

“We believe all these will be addressed in subsequent elections.

“Even as we pray to God to grant the families and loved ones all those who sacrificed their life’s during the cause of the election, you will forever be remembered as heroes and heroines of our democracy.

“NANS is on a final note calling on President Buhari to remain just, fair and accessible to all.

“Even as we expect him to extend hands of fellowship to the other intellectual and incorruptible contestants regardless of party affiliations, who can also form part of his cabinet with the aim of moving the nation forward.

“Once again Nigerian students both home and Diaspora say congratulations Mr President,’’ he added.

Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared re-elected having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states.