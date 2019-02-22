



A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, North West zone, has directed its members, especially those in the zone, to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

This, the association said, was sequel to his tremendous achievements in the areas of agriculture, security and fight against corruption.

This was contained in a communique jointly signed by the association’s National Secretary, Engineer Saleh Alhassan and the Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Alhaji Muhammad Mainagge, at the end of its meeting held in Sokoto.

The communique added that, the association particularly appreciates the president for approving a new livestock transformation plan, aimed at addressing the challenges facing the sector.

It further appreciates the leadership role being played by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in the re-election of President Buhari, and victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and called on its members to continue with the support for the president.

“The meeting equally resolved to massively support the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Alhaji Ahmed, Aliyu Sokoto, his running mate, Alhaji Faruku Malami Yabo and other candidates of the party, at all levels.

“This is to rescue Sokoto State from the rudderless leadership of the PDP. The meeting calls on our members to come out en masse and vote peacefully, as well as ensure that their votes are counted, by guiding against those that want to rig the elections,” it added.

The statement also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure that, it conducts free and fair elections.

This is to ensure sustainable peace and harmony before and after the general elections, adding, “any attempt to rig the elections and sabotage the will of the electorate will be repelled.”