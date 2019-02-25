



The League Management Company LMC, organizers of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, said it has rescheduled the Match day 11 fixtures of the league earlier which was expected to hold on Wednesday 27 February across the league centres.

A release by the LMC through its chief operating officer COO Mallam Salihu Abubakar disclosed that a new date for the fixtures would be communicated in due course.

It was gathered through a reliable source close to the LMC top officials that the postponement might have nothing to do with the general Election break which the LMC had earlier envisaged in its programme for the season.

It is however unclear whether the matchday 12 will also commence on Sunday across all Centres .