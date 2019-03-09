



National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the trending campaign slogan of ‘O to gee‘ (enough is enough) employed by Kwara State residents as their 2019 general elections slogan, is different from ‘O to’pe’ (it is praise-worthy) which subsists in Lagos.

Tinubu made the comment during an interactive session with the media after casting his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 047, Ward 3, in Alausa, Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State in the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the O to gee slogan was first used in Kwara State against perceived political dynasty of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The O to gee slogan was made popular during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly election to challenge the Senator Bukola Saraki’s political hegemony in Kwara.

The slogan, however, gained currency in the Southwest as the opposition party in Lagos State adopted it to challenge the ruling party in Lagos State.

Tinubu, who came to the polling station at noon with some aides, proceeded to cast his vote at 12:15p.m.

The APC stalwart made a mockery of the O to gee slogan used by the opposition in Lagos, saying the situation in Lagos is quite different from what obtained in Kwara State.

“The O to gee slogan is for Ilorin; Lagos is not Kwara State, and there is a limit to copying. Lagos should be O to’pe, not O to gee.