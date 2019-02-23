



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Officials and material were yet to arrive at the St. Peters Catholic, Nursery and Primary School, Ebute-Metta, at 9: 03 a.m.

The School is the Registration Area number, 02 Epetedo, Polling Unit – 006 and 007, Lagos Mainland.

Ballot boxes for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections arrenged Ward A’ Kofar Baru 003 Sakin Yara Polling Unit during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential Elections in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday

The voters and security officials were already waiting patiently as early as 8a.m, but no INEC official on ground to attend to them.

Mr Yusuf Adeniyi, Party Agent, Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) said he was on ground before 8.a.m and except for the security officials who are on ground , the INEC officials are yet to show up .

Mr Akeem Sunmonu, Party Agent, All Progressives Congress (APC) said no information had reached the centre on why the INEC officials and materials were yet to arrive .

“We do not know why they are yet to be here but we assume maybe it is logistics problem, because we are already expecting them and voters have started trooping in,” he said.

Sumonu said the development was discouraging and might affect the morale of the voters who are highly expectant.

Mr Olabisi Dele, a voter, also confirmed that the voters were patiently waiting for the INEC Official and material , as they were yet to come.

“I came from Isolo just to exercise my civic right because I work here and register here; besides, there is no vehicle to convey me back home, so I have to wait .

“We are only optimistic that they will arrive soon and the election will end well,” he said.