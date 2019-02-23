



Jimi Agbaje, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has predicted victory for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, even as he faults the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on inadequate performance of the card readers.

The gubernatorial candidate, who voted at his Polling Unit 004, Ward A, Hindra Road, Liverpool, GRA, Apapa has said the INEC had not lived up to expectation on its card reader.

The PDP candidate who arrived his Polling Unit at 11am, said INEC was yet to get it right, noting that the card reader could not recognise his finger print and that of his wife, Oluyemisi and two other people before him during accreditation exercise.

Agbaje noted that INEC had no excuse not to present voters with seamless election, pointing out that the electoral body had prepared for the exercise in the last four years.

He added: “We have one or two issues at some polling units. In ward 009, Eti Osa Council, where 500 ballot papers are being expected only 400 ballot papers were delivered.

“In my polling unit, I am concerned that the card readers are not working. This further supports the fact that elections are being tainted. It means my voting now depends on what the INEC official wants, whether to allow me to vote or not.

“Again, there is no provision for the agents to know whether the man who the card reader could not identity is the actual person that was now allowed to vote by the INEC officials having failed.