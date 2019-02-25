



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, Mr Jide Jimoh, as winner of Saturday’s election.

Prof. Iyiola Oni, the Returning Officer of the election announced the result at the Federal Constituency Collation Centre located in St. Agnes Primary School, Sabo-Yaba, at about 5:45 am on Monday.

Oni, the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, said that Jimoh polled a total of 22, 073 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party, Tajudeen Agoro, who got 16, 834 votes.

Oni said “At the end of the exercise, Jimoh Abdulraheem Olajide of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” he said.

According to him, Sherifat Ogbola of Accord Party scored 40 votes, Balogun Usman of AD polled 88 votes, Olugbenga Shobowale of ADC polled 212 votes while Olaide Abiodun got only 5 votes.

Oni said that Olorunwa Ogunsemore of MPN scored 21 votes, Adewunmi Ogunlola of PPN got 45 votes, Kayode Hadiza of SDP scored 24 votes while Oluwatoyin Akande of YES party got 31 votes.

He said that the total number of votes cast was 42, 838, total valid votes was 40, 253 while the total rejected votes was 2,585.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party agents took turn to sign the results.