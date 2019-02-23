



The card reader for Ward 2, Unit 3 at Ifaki-Ekiti malfunctioned in the early hours of Saturday.

But following report, the Independent National Electoral Commission intervened promptly by replacing the card reader giving room for the long queue of voters to be attended to.

All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Ekiti North, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, who voted at the unit, said: “I have voted after a lot of hassles following malfunctioning of card reader.

“We made report to INEC officials and they brought replacement. All has been well since, except for the backlog in terms of long queue.”

Adetumbi, who said security had been okay, said: “No incident, no noise, no unrest and there has not been any report of violence.

“The turnout has been very impressive, compared to how it used to be.

“I think is is the people’s determination apart from the fact that I am a candidate,” Adetumbi said.

Also,a former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, who voted at Oriolode Unit, Ward 2, Ifaki-Ekiti, expressed satisfaction, saying reports from all over the town showed everything was okay.

Oni, who said he was impressed with the turnout, said: “It is like the people are well informed about what will be their gains in participating in the electoral process.”

The former governor urged voters to continue to be orderly, saying: “I believe that our people should do the right things.”