



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to 10 Registration Areas (RAs) for Saturday’s elections in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Local Government Electoral Officer, Mrs Dina Yakubu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) On Friday in Kaura, the Local Government Headquarters.

Yakubu said that the elections, scheduled for Feb. 23, would hold in 157 Polling Units and 29 Voting Points in the LGA.

“We are currently distributing the electoral materials to the 10 Registration Areas in the LGA for onward distribution to the various pooling units and voting points in the early hours of Saturday.

“All electoral officers and security personnel will be at their respective polling units as early as 7 a.m. so that election will commence by 8:00 a.m. as scheduled,” she said.

She urged all relevant stakeholders and the electorate to support INEC towards ensuring a free and fair election by obeying the electoral law and desist from acts that would affect the smooth conduct of the election.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke to NAN lauded the level of preparedness of INEC and its transparency in the distribution of the electoral materials.

A Social Democratic Party agent, Mr Emmanuel Nkut, said: “I am satisfied with the development so far, because we were carried along in the sorting of the materials and the distribution process.

“With the way things are going, I am expecting a well organised election on Saturday.”

The Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA, Mr Yakubu Swanta, commended INEC for the level of preparedness so far and expressed hope that the election would be free and fair.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Mr Mathew Kuyau said: “I commend INEC for a job well done and its transparency in handling the electoral materials.

“With this development, I have no doubt that the electoral umpire is ready to conduct a credible election tomorrow. We will support INEC to ensure a successful election.’’

Mr Istifanus Ayuba, the council’s Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria, said he was impressed with the level of preparedness on the part of INEC and expressed optimism that Saturday’s election would be free and fair.