



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa says it has distributed sensitive election materials to Registration Area Centres (RACs) in the state.

Mr Wilfred Ifogah, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, made the disclosure in Yenagoa on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He stressed that with the distribution of non-sensitive materials on Wednesday and sensitive materials on Friday, the commission was 98 per cent ready for the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

‘‘Movement of non sensitive materials and sensitive materials to area offices of INEC in the state has been done.We started with non sensitive ones on Wednesday and it continued until Thursday.

‘‘For the riverine areas, it was on hold because of the terrain. So today which is Friday, a day before elections; the distribution of sensitive materials to the coastal communities has been completed.

‘‘Some of the buses moving the materials to the jetty and security operatives are on ground to ensure that all the materials are secured.

‘‘INEC is good to go, the security men are ready and we have about 10, 482 ad hoc staff to perform the national duty,’’ Ifogah said.

Mr Ide Oduasekpor, Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Bayelsa, advised politicians not to sponsor thugs during and after the general elections.

‘‘Do not go to the polling units with gun but go with your PVCs; Police will not disturb anyone unless you go with the intention to cause violence.

‘‘We want free, fair and credible polls for the citizens.’’