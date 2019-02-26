



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Oyo state.

The result was announced at the National Collation Centre (ICC), Abuja, by Prof. Suleiman Abdulkareem, Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, who is the Collation Officer for the election in the state.

Abdulkareem said Atiku polled 366,690 votes to defeat All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate President Muhamadu Buhari, who scored 365,229 votes.

Mr Obadiah Mailafia of African Democratic Congress (ADC) was third with 40,830 votes.

According to Abdulkareeem, Yusuf Yabagi of Action Democratic Party (ADP) polled 25,384 votes, Omoyele Sowore, African Action Congress (AAC), 4,041 votes and Donald Duke, Social Democratic Party (SDP), 766 votes.

He said the total registered voters in the election was 2,796,542.

“A total of 905,007 voters were accredited, while total votes cast was 891,080, out of which 54,549 was rejected,” he said.