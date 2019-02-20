



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the deployment of voting materials to the 774 Local Government Areas of the country will be completed on Thursday.

INEC also said that it has completed 100% the configuration of the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) which will be used for the accreditation of voters on the 23rd February and 9th March 2019.

Updating the media and observers on the preparedness of the commission on Wednesday, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Commission said deployment commenced on Wednesday in ten(10) states. This he said will be completed on Thursday.

He also acknowledged that there are reports of missing materials in some states.

The commission he assured has made good progress in the area of logistics and is good to go.

He also said that only accredited diplomats will be allowed to move about as there is restriction on movement.