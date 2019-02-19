



Mr Kassim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, on Tuesday, allayed the fears of the people over insecurity, stressing that the forthcoming elections in the state would be peaceful.

He described as false, the notion in some quarters that the elections could be hampered by insecurity.

Gaidam, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola, said that Adamawa had been calm and peaceful in recent times.

The REC said, “We have been holding regular meeting with relevant security agencies ahead of the Feb. 23 and March 9 polls.

“The state is calm, we do not have bombing here again and we only hope the situation remains so.

“Security situation in Adamawa is peaceful; the few cases of attempt to cause violence in the Northern region of the state have been nipped in the bud by security operatives.

“The people always support security operatives; their vigilance in alerting the security agencies makes it impossible for miscreants to hatch their plans to disrupt electoral process.

“There is also high level of cooperation among security agencies in Adamawa. Their collaboration is encouraging and we hope it continues before and after the general election.”

He described the traditional and religious institutions, youths and women groups, in the state, as indispensable partners in the maintenance of peace, adding that they had been contributing to peaceful atmosphere, so far.

The REC solicited the continued support and cooperate of the institutions concerned with the commission to build confidence and promote people’s participation in electoral processes.