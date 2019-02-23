



Major roads and streets in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital on Saturday witnessed heavy presence of Joint security operatives deployed to conduct stop and search on every vehicle operating during the election period.

Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria monitoring the election in the area reports that security operations commenced 24 hours before the Election Day.

NAN gathered that deployment of the security men at strategic locations in the state was meant to carryout stop and search to ensure hitch-free elections.

They include officers from the Nigerian Army, the Police, Directorate of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Security vehicles were seen plying the roads keeping surveillance and to maintain law and order to forestall any disruption of the election process.

At Water Works Open space 1, the Presiding officer, Anthony Ibe, told NAN that materials were on good time adding that 1,387 voters registered at the centre.

He said that voters arrived for voting as early as 7am while accreditation started at exactly 8am.

SP Mohammed Musa, the second in command mobile squadron, Abakaliki, said that so far, situation at polling points had been calm.

NAN also reports that accreditation of voters at other centres started at exactly 8 am while voting also commenced immediately.