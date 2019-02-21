



Following the incessant attacks and violent activities in some parts of Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi, has ordered security agencies in the state to shoot any person caught terrorising the people with illegal firearms.

Addressing victims of the pre-election violence in Agbaji in Izzi local government area, where two persons were said to have been killed and over 20 houses burnt, Umahi also directed security agencies to be ruthless to perpetrators of violence in the state.

Umahi advised youths to organise themselves and protect their mothers and young ones to avoid further attacks.

The governor condemned the violence in Izzi, urging the youths of the area to be more united to resist any attack, even as he charged them to deal mercilessly with anyone who terrorises the community.

He urged the State Commissioner of Police to withdraw all illegal police attachment to any politician in the state, stressing that if the attack continued, he would order the youths to beat up any politician seen going about with security guards.

The governor blamed the leaders of Izzi for being responsible for the violence in the community, warning that if they failed to curb the incessant attacks, he would set the youths against them and their homes.