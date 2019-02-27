



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended electorate in the state for voting President Muhammadu Buhari and all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates who contested for seats in the National Assembly.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor quotes Ganduje as expressing happiness that President

Buhari received the highest vote of 1,464, 768 votes, representing 78.9%, from Kano.‎

”We just need to commend Kano people for coming out en-mass and giving the highest votes to President Buhari in the just concluded Presidential election.

“This shows how Kano people are so much attached to the ideals and principles of the President.

“The victory of all the three Senators and 24 members of the House of Representatives, in the elections, is, but, a pointer to the fact that, ‎Kano is the strongest base of the ruling APC.

“That is why we all resolved to, unanimously elect our President for the second time, all the three Senators and all the 24 members of the House of Representatives,” he added.‎

Ganduje also commended the people of the state for peaceful conduct at the polls, urging them to also come out in numbers to vote for APC in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly election, coming up on the March 9, 2019.

Meanwhile, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje, has also commended the electorate, particularly women and youth for the peaceful conduct during the polls.

“I want to commend women and youth for their determination to come out and cast their votes in favour of President Buhari,” she said.‎

Mrs Ganduje who appreciated the peaceful conduct of the election, urged electorates to also vote for the APC in the governorship and state assembly elections.‎