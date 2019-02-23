



Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, will emerge victorious in the Saturday’s election.

Also, he opined that the party’s candidates for the National Assembly election in the state would win.

Akeredolu who voted at Ijebu Unit 06, Ward 05 in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state said he was impressed with the turnout of voters in the state.

According to the governor, “election in any democracy is a thing that can be either ways; there are so many ways it can go but whichever way it goes, we have to accept it. But, I am sure APC will win.”

He noted that the problems that led to the postponement of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been surmounted.

He urged the people to maintain orderliness and remain calm and peaceful.