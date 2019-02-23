



There was low turn out of voters in the presidential and National Assembly election in Enugu state just as late arrival and missing ballot booklets delays the commencement of the election.

Newsmen visited Umunevo ward 2 in Enugu North Local Governemnt Area of the state reports that as 8.35am accreditation and voting are yet to commence as some materials are yet to arrive.

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who spoke on condition of anonymity at Umunevo ward 2 attributed the late arrival of materials to refusal of some hired bus drivers to commence operation as they complained that they are yet to be paid.

She said “we are experiencing delay in commencement of the election because some of the bus drivers refuse to move because they complained they are not being paid and also the two police men assigned to our ward are yet to report”

Also at Onuasata ward 4, electorates and party agents expressed displeasure over missing of some ballot booklets.

Kingsley Chinedu, All Progressive Congress Agent who spoke to Journalists at Onuasata ward 4, said ” when the INEC officials arrived, we found out that some materials we missing and the electoral officer said he has 74 ballot booklet for Senate, 75 for President, 75 for House of Representative which means one booklet is missing because it suppose to be 75 in all but he said the problem is from INEC office. And again he later gave out 58 booklet for President, 59 for Senate and he also gave out 60 booklet for House of Representatives so we have another 3 booklet missing that is 1 for Senate and 2 for President.

“We argued with him but the security agencies aligned with him that election must start while they are yet to recover the missing booklet so this is an unfortunate situation,” Chinedu said.

Also speaking at Onuasata ward 4, Hon Emeka Edeh, Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture said even though there was delay of materials but election will be peaceful because the ward had never recorded any violence.

On the missing materials, Edeh also said the senatorial ballot paper brought were 74 instead of 75 adding “we were also told that they are still waiting for arrival of stamp, inc and gum which we believe will arrive son.

On the low turn out of voters, Edeh said “we are confidence that our people are ready for this election, before 11, they will all be at the polling unit to cast their votes”

Also at Hilltop ward 12, the People’s Democratic Candidate to represent Enugu North at the State House of Assembly, Ibeh Onoh lamented over late arrival of materials.

He said the “materials are yet to arrive as at 9.45am which means we are already 2hours behind schedule and electrodes are out already waiting for INEC, it’s quite a challenging situation as we are unhappy”