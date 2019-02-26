



The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has commended security agencies and the electorate in the state for their conduct during last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Chairman of the party in the state, Dan Orbih, gave the commendation on Tuesday in a media chat in Benin City.

Orbih said that the security agencies displayed high level of professionalism and non-partisanship during the elections.

He added that the conduct of party members and voters was “very impressive and mature even in the face of intimidation by members of the ruling APC’’.

He, however, said that such commendation could not be made of Independent National Electoral Commission, stating that people in the State and other Nigerians were disappointed with the umpire’s conduct during the polls.

According to Orbih, the conduct of the electoral umpire is capable of causing voter-apathy in the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

However, he appealed to the electorate not to lose faith, but to come out in large numbers to elect candidates of the choice in the elections.

He pointed out that elections into the House of Assembly was very important, “especially in Edo, as in the last few years there has not been credible opposition in the House’’.

The chairman attributed it to the low representation of PDP in the membership of the assembly, adding that there was need for the citizens to be properly represented in the hallow chamber.

He explained that with more PDP and other political parties’ members in the Assembly, there would be robust legislation in the state.

Orbih commended the party members and supporters for ensuring victory for it in the state, saying that citizens of the state had spoken with their PVCs that they were tired of how the country was being governed.

“Edo people have shown that they are solidly behind the change the PDP has put in place.

”We should all work together to ensure that that change succeeds.

“I congratulate our winners and indeed every citizen of Edo for voting for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,” he said.