



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday said democracy is not easy to achieve and maintain in Nigeria.

Buhari said this while addressing the nation via a state-wide broadcast.

According to him, democracy is not easy to maintain because it requires “a combination of patience, tolerance, compassion, diligence, wisdom and hope.”

He further urged Nigerians to have faith in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver on credible elections, adding that democracy has a chance to flourish in Nigeria.

He said: “Tomorrow, the polls open. Tomorrow, we affirm that Nigeria stands as a democracy and that no worldly hand can deter us from this wise and fitting path we have chosen for ourselves.

“While democracy is the most beneficial way to select a nation’s leaders, it is far from the easiest thing to achieve and maintain.

“It requires a combination of patience, tolerance, compassion, diligence, wisdom and hope. These traits exist in us the Nigerian people. Because of who we are, democracy has the chance to flourish in this land.”