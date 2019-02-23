



Chris Okotie, the presidential candidate of Fresh Democratic Party, on Saturday called for ‘paradigm shift’ in Nigeria.

Okotie made the call after casting his vote at a polling unit at Opebi Grammar School in Ikeja, Lagos.

The candidate said he had remained consistent in advocating the philosophy of paradigm shift, ”as relying on the status quo was no longer tenable”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okotie cast his vote at 11.27 a.m.