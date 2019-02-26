



Some stakeholders have called on political party leaders to caution their supporters against reckless celebration of election victory.

The stakeholders, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, also urged the party leaders to ensure modest celebration to avoid loss of lives after the final declaration of the winner of 2019 presidential election.

They recalled that several people lost their lives through reckless behaviour while celebrating election victory.

Mr Daniel Chukwu, said: “It is unfortunate to see young people engaging themselves in reckless driving or taking alcohol that could make them go out of their senses in the name of celebration.

“I think election victory should be celebrated in a matured manner in such a way that will not lead to loss of lives or injury.’’

On her part, Ms Hajara Salisu, expressed concerned on the inability of the party leaders to caution their supporters against unruly acts during victory celebration.

“My brother was a victim of this kind of celebration, may his soul rest in peace. There is a need for leaders to take serious action against this reckless behaviour during election victory celebration,’’ she said.

Salisu, however, called on security agencies to be on alert to ensure that Nigerians do not get injured or loss their lives as result of celebration of election victory.

NAN reports that the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Feb. 24, declared open the National Collation Centre for the purpose of collating the presidential election results from the 36 states and FCT.

So far 18 states, including Abia, Anambra, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kogi, Kwara, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Yobe, Oyo, Kaduna and Adamawa as well as FCT, have presented their results.