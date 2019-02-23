



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Anambra South senatorial district, Chief Chris Uba, and his people could not vote until 1pm due to card reader failure.

The crowd of voters who trooped out at the Otiogbata Hall polling units 014 and 015, Uga Ward 2, were disappointed as they could not be accredited as the card reader malfunctioned.

But the situation was different at his elder brother’s and APC candidate, Sen. Andy Uba’s polling unit at Okwata Hall as he successfully voted.

The PDP candidate said: “I came to vote and you can as well see that my people are here in their numbers but we could not vote because the card reader was not working.

“They should give me an opportunity to vote; I am the PDP senatorial candidate. We are surprised that after the one week postponement, INEC is still telling stories.”