



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Buba Galadima, reportedly arrested on Sunday has broken silence on his whereabouts.

Galadima, who was among APC leaders who defected to PDP, was reportedly whisked away by hooded men in Abuja on Sunday, barely 24 hours after the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

His whereabouts have since been unknown to the public.

However, on Wednesday morning, the family of Galadinma said they received a letter purportedly written by him from an undisclosed location assuring that he is safe.

His wife, Hajiya Fanna Galadima confirmed this to newsmen.

According to her, they received a handwritten letter at about 6 am signed by her husband with assurances of his good health.

His son, Dr Shettima Galadima also confirmed that the letter was brought to their residence at Wuse II Abuja by an unidentified person.

The family said Galadima failed to disclose his whereabouts in the letter but told them not to be apprehensive.

Explaining how her husband was arrested, Hajiya Fanna said “An unmarked vehicle was noticed patrolling up and down their street, before parking very close to the gate of their house.

“Shortly after my husband drove out of the house, I received a message that he has been arrested.

“Despite the assurances in his letter, we are still concerned about the whereabouts of Galadima.”

Meanwhile, the spokespersons of the DSS, Peter Afunanya; the Police, ACP Frank Mba and the Army, Colonel Sagir Musa all denied arresting the stalwart of PDP Campaign Council.

The spokesperson for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, had called for the arrest of Galadima in a statement, accusing him of a plan to “release fake presidential result ahead of INEC, apart from planning to mobilise hoodlums for choreographed protests.”