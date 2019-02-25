



The Independent National Electoral Commission has advised the public to be wary of election “results’’ circulating on social media.

In a message on its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria, on Sunday afternoon, the Commission said it was the only body constitutionally empowered to declare the results of the elections.

“It has also come to our notice that some election ‘results’ are circulating on the various social media platforms.

“Kindly disregard such ‘results,’ as only INEC is constitutionally empowered to declare the outcome of the elections,’’ it said.

Minutes earlier, INEC said on the same platform that elections were still ongoing in some areas of the country.

It added that detailed reports of such areas would be communicated at a news briefing scheduled to hold at the National Collation Centre in Abuja at 3 p.m.