



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State with 33,647 votes, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presidential Election Returning Officer in the LGA, Prof. Nafiu Abdu, who announced the result, said that President Muhammad Buhari of the All Progressives Party (APC) got 6,907 votes.

Abdu said that there were 89,701 registered voters in the 10 registration areas in the LGA, adding that accredited voters were 43,979 with a total valid votes of 41,550.

Similarly, Mr Gideon Gwani of the PDP has polled 21,187 votes to win the Kaura Federal Constituency election in Kaduna State for the fifth time.

Announcing the result in Kaura on Sunday, Dr Luka Maude, the INEC National Assembly Election Collation Officer in the local government, said that Gwani was trailed by Mr Sunday Aso of the APC with 6,854 votes.

Mr Simon Na’allah of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 6,053 votes, while Afang Tanda of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 2,867 followed by Zamani Joseph of the UPN with 2,582 votes, according to the collation officer.

“Mr Gideon Gwani of the PDP, having scored two-thirds and majority of the votes, is hereby returned as elected,” Maude said.

The PDP senatorial candidate also won in the constituency with 29,356 votes, while APC got 9,071 votes, SDP 1,102 and PRP 1,389.