



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to come out on Saturday and vote against the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, the same way they did against President Goodluck Jonathan on March 28, 2015.

Atiku said this during a video broadcast which was posted on his official Twitter handle.

The former Vice-President said election day is a day when all Nigerians are equal as all votes carry the same impact.

He, therefore, asked Nigerians to choose if they wanted their lives to remain the same way it had been in the last four years or if they wanted something better.

The former Vice-President urged Nigerians to come and vote even if they will not be voting for his party, the PDP, adding that the worst thing a citizen can do is to ignore such an important civic obligation.

Atiku said, “Dear citizens of Nigeria, as you know, this Saturday, we are having the Presidential and National Assembly elections. The reason we have elections every four years is to allow us to have our voices heard on how we have been governed in the last four years and who will govern us for the next four years.

“On March 28, 2015, we the people of Nigeria went to our polling units and only with our PVCs and yet we were able to remove an incumbent President from office. That made me very proud to be a Nigerian and very proud to be a Democrat.

“This Saturday, we will have the opportunity of doing so again. My message to you is simple: Please come out and vote as this election is about your future and the future of our great nation. On election day, we are all equal as no single vote is more important than the other.

“But if you do not vote, you will be accepting that the next four years will be like the last. The power to get Nigeria working again is in your Permanent Voter’s Card. I will be voting with mine on Saturday and I call on you to please join me irrespective of who you wish to vote for.”