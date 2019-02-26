The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Imo State.
Atiku pulled, a total of 334,923 to defeat President Buhari who scored 140,463 votes.
The statistics of the results as announced by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, showed that PDP won in 24 out of the 27 Local Government Areas.
Meanwhile, APC won in Ideato South, Nkwere and Oru East Council Areas where the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, the Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, hail from.
Oguta LGA
PDP -2996
APC-2296
Isu LGA
APC- 6487
PDP-8673
Oru East LGA
APC- 10383
PDP- 6407
Nwangele LGA
APC- 4233
PDP- 7803
Nkwere LGA
APC- 6161
PDP- 5819
Oru West LGA
APC- 4831
PDP- 9293
Ideato South LGA (Okorocha’s LGA)
APC- 20663
PDP- 8844
Njaba LGA
APC- 6610
PDP- 8721
Owerri North LGA
APC- 1739
PDP- 17136
Ezinnihitte LGA
APC- 3185
PDP- 21606
Onuimo LGA
APC- 2431
PDP- 5716
Ohaji-Egbema LGA
APC- 7449
PDP- 9397
Owerri Municipal LGA
APC- 1397
PDP- 12528
Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
APC- 2727
PDP- 18866
OWERRI WEST LGA
APC – 3173
PDP – 16002
NGOR OKPALA
APC – 4,058
PDP – 13,412
ORLU LGA
APC – 5875
PDP – 11,292
ABOH MBAISE LGA
APC – 5789
PDP – 33476
EHIME MBANO LGA
APC – 7784
PDP – 14669
IHITTE/UBOMA LGA
APC – 3,805
PDP – 9,671
IDEATO NORTH LGA
APC – 3,765
PDP – 13249
OKIGWE LGA
APC – 3,851
PDP – 11,567
IKEDURU LGA
APC – 4,708
PDP – 20,302
OBOWO LGA
APC – 4,573
PDP – 11,660
MBAITOLI LGA
APC – 5,382
PDP – 18,344
ORSU LGA
APC – 1,143
PDP – 8,913