



The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Imo State.

Atiku pulled, a total of 334,923 to defeat President Buhari who scored 140,463 votes.

The statistics of the results as announced by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, showed that PDP won in 24 out of the 27 Local Government Areas.

Meanwhile, APC won in Ideato South, Nkwere and Oru East Council Areas where the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, the Action Alliance (AA) governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Hope Uzodinma, hail from.

Oguta LGA

PDP -2996

APC-2296

Isu LGA

APC- 6487

PDP-8673

Oru East LGA

APC- 10383

PDP- 6407

Nwangele LGA

APC- 4233

PDP- 7803

Nkwere LGA

APC- 6161

PDP- 5819

Oru East LGA

APC-10383

PDP- 6407

Oru West LGA

APC- 4831

PDP- 9293

Ideato South LGA (Okorocha’s LGA)

APC- 20663

PDP- 8844

Njaba LGA

APC- 6610

PDP- 8721

Owerri North LGA

APC- 1739

PDP- 17136

Ezinnihitte LGA

APC- 3185

PDP- 21606

Onuimo LGA

APC- 2431

PDP- 5716

Ohaji-Egbema LGA

APC- 7449

PDP- 9397

Owerri Municipal LGA

APC- 1397

PDP- 12528

Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

APC- 2727

PDP- 18866

OWERRI WEST LGA

APC – 3173

PDP – 16002

NGOR OKPALA

APC – 4,058

PDP – 13,412

ORLU LGA

APC – 5875

PDP – 11,292

ABOH MBAISE LGA

APC – 5789

PDP – 33476

EHIME MBANO LGA

APC – 7784

PDP – 14669

IHITTE/UBOMA LGA

APC – 3,805

PDP – 9,671

IDEATO NORTH LGA

APC – 3,765

PDP – 13249

OKIGWE LGA

APC – 3,851

PDP – 11,567

IKEDURU LGA

APC – 4,708

PDP – 20,302

OBOWO LGA

APC – 4,573

PDP – 11,660

MBAITOLI LGA

APC – 5,382

PDP – 18,344

ORSU LGA

APC – 1,143

PDP – 8,913