



Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has endorsed the candidacy of Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, describing him as the best man for the job.

The Kaduna State chapter of AYF, in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Abba Isma’il, therefore called on youths to come out en-mass and vote for Governor Nasir El-Rufai of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

AYF said Governor El-Rufa’i has proven to be a leader that is courageous and employs rapid response strategy in tackling security challenges facing Kaduna state.

The statement read that, “The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) in implementing some of its core mandate of civic education, entrenchment of a value system of good governance, selfless leadership and wholesome delivery of Democracy dividends; commend Youths for being well behaved during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Election and expect us to do same in the forthcoming Governorship and states House of Assembly Election.

“In this vein, we call on all AYF members in our structures in the 23 Local Government Areas and wards to unite, come out more than they did previously and massively vote for Governor, Mallam Nasiru El Rufa’i due to the realistic fact that he has proven to be a leader that is courageous and employs rapid response strategy in tackling security challenges facing Kaduna state.

“He has provided exemplary governance and unsurpassed delivery of democracy dividends to every nook and cranny of Kaduna state. Infact, Governor Nasiru El Rufa’i is the Best man for the job and the Best candidate available.

“This clarion call also goes to all youths, women and indeed residents of Kaduna state to exercise their franchise, come out peacefully and massively vote for Governor Mallam Nasiru El Rufa’i for continuity of visionary policies and delivery of democracy dividends for sustainable socio economic development of Kaduna state,” AYF said.