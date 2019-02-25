



All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won four out of the eleven federal constituency polls in Anambra from results so far announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the National Assembly elections.

The party, however, lost the three Senatorial Districts elections, including Anambra Central seat, currently occupied by Sen. Victor Umeh, a former National Chairman of the party.

Umeh lost to his arch rival Sen. Uche Ekwunife of PDP, while Sen. Stella Oduah won Anambra North and Chief Ifeanyi Ubah emerged first senator-elect for Anambra South on the platform of the newly registered Young Progressives Party.

In the results announced by INEC in Awka on Monday, Chinedo Obidigwe of APGA won the Anambra East and Anambra West Federal Constituency.

Muoma Ifeanyi, the APGA candidate for Ihiala and the candidate for Orumba North and South, Okwudili Ezenwankwo as well as Oba Umeorji for Aguata Federal Constituency, won their elections.

One the other hand, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates won in six federal constituencies, including; Nnewi North and South (Chris Azubuogu), Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia (Val Anyika), and Awka North and South (Sam Onwuaso).

Others are: Ogbaru Federal Constituency (Chu Chu Onyema), Onitsha North and South (Linda Ikpeazu) and Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency (Vincent Ofumelu).

Idemili North and South Federal Constituency currently occupied by Rep. Obinna Chidoka (PDP) is the only area yet to be announced by INEC.

A political analyst described the outcome of the elections in Anambra as a departure from the November 2017 governorship election which Gov. Willie Obiano won.

”APGA won in all the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra during the November 2017 election.

”What played out in Saturday’s election shows that APGA needs to sit up if it must remain politically relevant,” Mr Anayo Okoli, a political analyst said.