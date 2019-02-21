



Deputy Director, North Central, APC Presidential Support Committee, Alh. Sani Mudi, has warned APC supporters in the North Central against anti-party activities during the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He urged members to vote APC from top to bottom and ensure that the region deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates at the polls.

Alh. Sani Mudi disclosed this during a sensitization campaign in Plateau State on the need for voters to come out and exercise their franchise, despite the postponement of the election last Saturday.

“We should not agree to anti-party activities during the election, we should not contemplate doing anything of such nature. We should not also under estimate our opponent, the PDP.

“We are expected to work seriously to address the issue of voter apathy, with the postponement of the last Saturday election, there is likely hood of voter apathy but i believe with what the President has said about what our Governor is doing, I believe the spirit of voters in Plateau is high.”

He cautioned members against the activities of ballot box snatching and thuggery during the elections and aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stand on ballot boxes snatching.

“Presidential Buhari will not be happy with anyone who will want to engage in malpractices, that is why he ordered security operatives to watch against ballot boxes snatching during the forth coming election.”

The APC Presidential committee called for high turn out of voters on Saturday, saying that the postponement was a good omen for the victory of the party.

Giving reasons for Nigerians to re-elect the ongoing APC administration on the leadership of President Buhari, Sani Mudi said Plateau State citizens are great beneficiaries of Buhari administration.

“We in Plateau State have benefited a lot from the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration from the agricultural revolution, welfare of citizens, particularly orphans and widows, infrastructures, particularly on road constructions, Plateau people are not left out.”

Plateau State Coordinator, APC Presidential Support Committee, Mrs Martina Kure, said the mandate of the committee is to ensure the re-election of President Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong and all APC candidates during the coming elections.

She urged members to conduct themselves diligently, deviod of violence for a free, fair and credible elections.