



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday declared Mr Amobi Yunusa Akintola, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for Iwo/Ayedire Olaoluwa Federal constituency winner of the Saturday National Assembly election.

The returning officer, Professor Rufus Adesoji Adedoyin from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife declared Amobi winner having polled the highest votes.

Adedoyin declared that Amobi polled 29,229 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Mr Mudasir Lukman who came second with a total vote of 21,608 Adiat Olaposi of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) polled 17,624