Embattled Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the nullification of his election by the Appeal Court on Friday.

Melaye said he would surely overcome as the court had ordered a re-run election.

According to the lawmaker, he gave God the praise and was sure that God would surely complete what he had started.

Melaye said he had asked his supporters to be law-abiding as he was sure of victory with the re-run election.

“I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered. In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory,” he tweeted.