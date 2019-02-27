



The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last weekend Senatorial election in Lagos Central, Chief Adesumbo Onitiri, has rejected the outcome of the election citing irregularities at the final collation centre.

Onitiri, who addressed the media at the party’s office at Alagomeji, Yaba, said his party lost the election because of the manipulation perpetrated by top shots of the All Peoples Congress (APC) in connivance with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

He said, “On Saturday February 23, 2019, Lagosians gladly trooped out to exercise their civic duty in a free environment with little hitches in some areas but alas what after the people had voted was horrible.

“The will of the people after casting their votes were altered at the total connivance of INEC officials and some armed men in military camouflage. If you still go to INEC headquarters in Birrel Street, Yaba, the votes are still being tampered with by some unscrupulous INEC staff and military personnel with impunity in favour of the ruling party, APC.

“Let INEC publish the results pasted on the wall of polling units in all the local government areas in Lagos Central Senatorial to wash its hand off this open robbery.”

Onitiri, who said the result of the election which he alleged, is being manipulated to favour the candidate of the APC, Senator Oluremi

Tinubu, will be challenged in court, called on his supporters to be law-abiding and shun any act of violence and vandalism.

“We are planning to go to court. We cannot allow this open rape to go without being checked. In this election, my people have been attacked and brutalised but we are resolute that this victory that was stolen from us would be retrieved in the court and I implore our people to be law-abiding. We shall reclaim our mandate.

“Our hard earned democracy is in serious danger. We must protect and defend it. We have no other country we can call our own. I am a committed and loyal democrat. I will not allow the people’s mandate to be stolen and tampered with. Nigerians have spoken, let their votes count. This INEC has been compromised.

“This is the most fraudulent, crooked and compromised election Nigeria ever had since the history of democracy in our country. This is totally unacceptable and total disgrace to our polity and psyche.”

Nigeria never had it so bad that the present government is desperate

to remain in power by all means by subverting the wishes of Nigerian people. The will of the people for change must be respected,” Onitiri added.