



Sen. Francis Alimikhena of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner and re-elected for second term at the Edo-North Senatorial District election.

Announcing the result on Monday in Auchi, the Returning Officer, Prof. Moses Osawaru, of the University of Benin, said Alimikhena scored of 117, 783 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Abubakar Momoh of the PDP, who scored 80, 752 votes.

Osawaru said that the senatorial district had a total of 633,384 registered voters with 204,920 votes cast and 5,208 voided votes.

Osawaru said: “Francis Alimikhena of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

The senator thanked the people of the senatorial district for re-electing him and assured them of adequate representation and massive development.

“The 9th Assembly will be dominated by the All Progressives Congress members and the people of my senatorial district will witness increased developmental projects in the area.,” he said.