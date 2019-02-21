



The Gubernatorial Candidate of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP) in Ebonyi, Mr Ogbonnaya Okorie, resigned his membership of the party and defected to the People’s Democratic Party to support re-election of Gov. David Umahi.

Okorie made the disclosure on Thursday in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen.

He said that he and his supporters had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after consultations with his family and political associates at home and in the Diaspora.

“I considered the numerous achievements of the incumbent governor and was impressed with the level of peace and tranquility in the state PDP.

“There is a cogent need to support the governor in his quest to develop all sectors of the state,” he said.

He said he was equally impressed with the governor’s tolerance for the opposition.

“I was never forced to join PDP; it was my personal decision backed with evidence of leadership provided by the governor.

“I am convinced that there is no need to change a winning team; everybody will not be a governor at the same time,” he said.

Okorie noted that during the gubernatorial debate in the state, Umahi promised to donate N10 million for his (Okorie’s) election.

Okorie told journalists on Thursday that the money should be used for a greater purpose.

“I hereby urge the governor to use the money for his electioneering activities while I will make my personal donation to ensure his re-election.

“I pray that Ebonyi people will massively vote for the governor to sustain his developmental stride which has placed the state in the comity of states in the country.

“I also urge the youth to refrain from election violence, as nobody’s political ambition is worth any individual’s blood,” he said.

Mr Peter Ozuma, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) had recently stepped down for Umahi.