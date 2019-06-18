<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, has appointed Tai Akogun, former Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state as his Special Adviser on Media.

Afuye in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, also named Joseph Alao as his Chief of Staff, while Mrs Kemisola Busayo Ajibola is the Special Adviser (Special Duties).

The rest are include Special Adviser Political, Michael Bamidele and Stephen Olawande as Personal Assistant.

Afuye, who said the appointments were with immediate effect, noted that “the appointed five aides are to assist in the daily administration of legislative duties.”