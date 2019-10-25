<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Appeal Court, Ekiti Division, has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, challenging the verdict of the election petitions tribunal which nullified his victory in the senatorial election.

The presiding judge, Justice Uzor-Amaka Anyanwu, said parties in the case would be informed of the date for judgment when fixed through their lawyers.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Danladi Adeck, had on September 10 nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Adeyeye and declared the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Senator Biodun Olujimi, winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election.

Counsel to the Adeyeye, Mr Dayo Akinlaja, while giving his final address, said that the tribunal was wrong in declaring Senator Olujimi winner of the election, saying the report of inspection of election materials which the tribunal based its decision on was not included as part of the original prayers of the petitioner at the time.

But lawyer to Olujimi and the PDP, Mr Wahab Egbewole, said the report labelled as exhibit 385 was submissible since all parties involved in the case were present at the inspection.