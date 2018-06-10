Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr Gbenga Ilori, has saluted the leadership of the party for displaying concerns for those who were shot at a rally organized in honour of Dr Kayode Fayemi last Friday.

A member of the seventh House of Representatives, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, and five others were suddenly hit by bullets fired by a policeman in the midst of the crowd.

In a statement released from Lagos on the incident, Ilori saluted Fayemi for rising to the occasion and ensured that the victims were accorded the best of treatments to guarantee their survival.

He commended Governor Ayodele Fayose for setting aside politics and declared three days fasting and prayers for the victims, saying this will also go a long way in strengthening the bond of unity among Ekiti citizens.

Ilori said Fayemi had with this show of empathy endeared himself to party members and the Ekiti in general, who were deeply concerned about the survival of Hon Bamidele and other injured.

He appealed to Ekiti electorate to vote massively for Fayemi in the July 14 election, not only to salvage the state from palpable ruin, but to bring progressive ideas to bear that would catapult the state’s fortunes to enviable pedestal.

The APC Chieftain also thanked the southwest leaders of the party; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, for their exemplary leadership and contributions in ensuring that the victims get the best Medicare.