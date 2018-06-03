Prince Tayo Adebiyi, a politician who was at the centre of last Friday shootings has denied the assassination plot leveled against him by the leadership of the party.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, the Director General, Prince Tayo Adebiyi Campaign Organisation, Mr. David Ayeni, said his principal brought the policeman in view of the rampancy of kidnapping along Efon-Iwaraja-Erinmo in recent time.

He said the shooting at that heavily successful rally was regrettable, but he insisted that it was a clear case of accidental discharge as once posited by the State police command.

Ayeni appreciated the Nigeria Police Force for their effectiveness, by promptly bringing the situation under control, saying this reduced the number of casualties .

He added that Adebiyi has been one of the highest financiers of APC since 2014, expressing regret on why he was being denied on account of the mistake of his security guard.

Ayeni revealed that the policeman who committed the offence was duly requested for and was never on illegal duty in Ado Ekiti as being claimed by APC top hierarchy in the State.

He said: “My Principal Prince Adebiyi is a peace loving chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who has been contributing immensely to the party advancement since 2014.

“The accidental discharge that occurred during the APC Friday rally was as a result of a struggle that ensued between the mobile policeman and some unknown thugs that invaded the venue of the rally, the incident happened while he was trying to maintain law and order at the venue.

“there is no iota of truth in the news flying around the social media that the mobile police was hired for the purpose of assassination of the APC candidate, whom Adebiyi has been up and down promoting through political campaigns and advertisements since year 2014”.

Corroborating further that Adebiyi is a chieftain of the party, Ayeni said: “he presented a campaign vehicle for the party during Fayemi’s re-election in year 2014, he had since provided a vehicle for his campaign even before he won the ticket of the party this year.

“It therefore becomes illogical and unreasonable for any Nigerian to think and hold the opinion that Adebiyi , who is a prospective candidate of APC to run as a member of House of Representatives in 2019 and a strong associate of Dr. Fayemi will conspire to bring down the party”.