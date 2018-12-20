The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the indefinitely suspension placed on elected council chairmen and councillors in the 16 local government areas of the state, saying the action was targeted at weakening the party.

The party described the action of the Ekiti State House of Assembly as unconstitutional.

The party’s chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, while stating the position of the party, described the action as a grand plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to silence and weaken the party in the state ahead of 2019 general election.

He alleged that it was a move by the state government to dissolve the 16 local government executives through backdoor.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly had on Tuesday placed an indefinite suspension on the 16 council chairmen, 177 councillors and other elected officials of the local councils in the state over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The Assembly ordered that a forensic audit of the councils’ financial accounts should be carried out by the local government auditor general.

Oguntuase alleged that the local government chairmen and councillors who are all members of his party, were not given a fair hearing before their suspension was effected.

He said the party would not hesitate to approach the court of law to seek redress.

“The apex court in the country has said that nobody has the right to abridge the power of the local government. The state governor had attempted to dissolve the councils, when that failed he wanted to use the legislature to perpetrate the plot.

“They never allowed any of the council chairman to speak to the documents. It will be a direct assault on the judiciary.”