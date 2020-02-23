<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fresh crisis has broken out within the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State over forthcoming State congress as the state exco has moved against consensus arrangement being mooted by a camp in the party (PDP).

A statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti by Jackson Adebayo, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP urged party members to discountenance with the consensus arrangement allegedly by the camp loyal to the former governor Ayo Fayose for the chairmanship position.

Three people are currently jostling for the chairmanship position of the party including former lawmaker and immediate past Commissioner for Environment Bisi Kolawole, a former state secretary of the party, Tope Aluko and a former member of House of Representatives, Hon Kehinde Odebunmi.

While Kolawole is said to have been the backing of Fayose, Odebunmi belongs to the Senator Biodun Olujimi’s camp.

“The Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissociated itself from a meeting called by Fayose group where the idea of a consensus chairmanship candidate is being muted.

“The party reiterated its commitment to free, fair and transparent congress where all officers of the party are elected according to the constitution of the party”, the statement reads in part.





The party cautioned leaders of the party from engaging in meetings that can cause confusion and disharmony among the party members, saying any leader who does this has a motive that is aimed at bringing the party to its kneel.

That party clarify that the meeting that took place at Sen Clement Awoyelu house in Ado Ekiti where the issue on consensus chairmanship candidate for the party came up doesn’t enjoy the approval of the party in the state, hence it is declared an aberration and whatever decision taken there is null and void.

According to the party, the clarification becomes necessary in order to correct the erroneous impression that the meeting was called on behalf of the party, adding that the conveiner of the meeting, the former governor of the state, Dr Ayo Fayose was expected to let the gathering know that the meeting was his personal idea instead of creating the impression that it was an official party meeting.

The party cautioned the group which is associated with the former governor to desist from brigandage politics but concentrate on canvassing for delegates support because the party will not encourage consensus arrangement, saying that the constitution of the party will be adhered.