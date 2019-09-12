<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has commended the judgement of the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal which declared the PDP candidate in the February 21, 2019 National Assembly election, Biodun Olujimi, as the winner.

The party congratulated theher on being a good fighter for justice, which the tribunal justified by establishing that the candidate of All Progressive Congress, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, was wrongly declared the winner instead of her.

The party, in a statement, which was made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, maintained that the judgment has reaffirmed that all elections held in Ekiti State in the recent time were manipulated.

According to the party, all hands must be on the deck to ensure that the victory at the appeal tribunal was achieved and prayed that, “God shall give the judges the courage and wisdom to validate the mandate freely given to PDP but twisted by APC and Independent National Electoral commission (INEC).

“We also call on all leaders of the party to form a synergy so that all efforts would be celebrated when the final victory is attained,” the party said.