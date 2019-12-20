<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State got messier on Friday when the party’s legal officer, Sunday Olowolafe, tackled the state chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, over the sale of the new secretariat of the party in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Olowolafe, who said the chairman’s allegation that neither he nor the PDP State Working Committee signed the document with which former Governor Ayodele Fayose sold the party secretariat was “inglorious lie, perfidious statement and unacceptable”.

The PDP state chairman had told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday that “To the best of my knowledge as chairman of the party, and to the knowledge of many SWC members, we have not sold the secretariat. The PDP will reclaim the secretariat through legal means if it had been fraudulently sold.

“Fayose said or alleged that the secretariat of the party has been sold with the knowledge of the party chairman and members of the SWC. With due respect to his person, we consider the statement as misleading, malicious, and condemnable”.

“What he (Fayose) said that we sold the property in collaboration with him is cruel, untrue and slanderous. I believe that by that statement, he has committed libel on a high scale,” Oguntuwase had said.

But Arowolo dismissed Oguntuwase’s statement, saying, “The chairman signed the letter of “acceptance of refund” dated the 18th January 2017. If he (Oguntuwase) wants to deny his signature, he should proceed to the court rather than his comical entertainment of the public at the expense of the party’s image.

“The same letter was also signed by the PDP State Secretary and my humble self as the legal adviser. Moreso, when the proceeds of the sale were remitted into the party’s account in Heritage Bank, the same was acknowledged by the party. Yet he claimed not to be aware all in his desperation to malign Dr Ayo Fayose, his benefactor, despite incontrovertible documentary evidences,” he said.

The legal officer appealed to PDP at the national level to caution Oguntuwase, alleging that the party chairman was out “to score very cheap political points against the personality of former Governor Fayose” and destroy the party.

He said, “The party members should be wary of him and the National Executive Council should please call him to order.

“I have my own records and if he has other counter records, he should bring it out, rather than this macabre dance of shame. As much as no one is against Oguntuwase’s romance with his newfound “leader”, this should not be done in a manner to destroy the party,” Arowolo said.