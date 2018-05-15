The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the 17,000 strong members in Ekiti State have congratulated the the state Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, over the election victory of his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the state Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate.

In a five paragraph letter by the union dated May 11, 2018 and signed by the State Chairman, Comrade Samuel Olusegun Olugbesan and the Secretary, Comrade Olugbenga Olasupo Ajibade, the teachers stated, “we could not hide our joy on hearing the good news of the victory of your loyal deputy at the primary poll which now makes him the governorship candidate of your party.”

The teachers stated further, “while their is limit to which we as trade unionists/ public servants could involve ourselves in party politics, we would not however be dettered by any fear to express our happiness, delight and satisfaction over the outcome of the PDP’s peaceful primary poll.

“Your Excellency, the respect, recognition and honour you have always accorded our union leadership and the generality of Teachers in Ekiti State, and as well, the priority given to education has made you first among equals in the minds of Ekiti teachers. ”

The teachers therefore wish Professor Olusola success in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The teachers also reminded the Governor the outstanding salaries and allowances owed civil servants and teachers by the government, imploring the Governor to pay so as to put smiles on the faces of workers in the state.