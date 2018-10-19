



Muslims in Ekiti State, yesterday, staged a protest over the appointments made by Governor Kayode Fayemi, so far, and described them as “lopsided and marginalisation of the Muslim community in the state.”

The Muslims, under the aegis of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Ekiti State chapter, said the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Chief Press Secretary was against balance and fairness to the Muslim community.

NACOMYO Coordinator, Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, who addressed newsmen during the protest, said: “The exclusion of Muslims from the core principal officers of this administration is worrisome, unjust, condemnable and unacceptable.”

The NACOMYO chief said the Ekiti Muslim community viewed the appointments “as a calculated attempt to exclude Muslims from the fundamental aspect of decision making process in Ekiti State.”

“The exclusion of Muslims from the core principal appointments of Governor Fayemi is a derogation of the motto of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as provided in Section 15 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Rather than projecting ‘Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress’; the recent appointments by the government will breed ‘disunity, commotion and backwardness’.”